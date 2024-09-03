Royal family starts to see Prince Harry's ‘true intentions’ behind ‘catastrophic acts’

A royal expert has revealed that the members of the Royal family have started to see Prince Harry’s “true intentions” behind his “catastrophic acts.”



According to royal expert Charlotte Griffiths, there is still a possibility that King Charles would forgive his “beloved” son Harry despite his criticisms of the monarchy.

Speaking with GB News, the expert suggested that some royal family members and friends are starting to see Harry's intentions as "faultless,” even if his methods were "catastrophic.”

She was asked if Charles would "forgive" Harry for his scathing attacks, to which she said that there is "always a way" for the monarch to forgive the Duke of Sussex.

"I think Charles will always think there's a way to forgive his son. I think the tectonic plates are shifting slightly,” she said. “I'm talking very early stages here, but I just hear mood music that's less vitriolic towards Harry.”

"Not from the general public, but from his friendship circles, even maybe even some family members that actually it can't go on like this for decades and decades, where he's in complete exile,” Griffiths added.

Defending the “rebellious” Prince, the expert quoted a source saying that Harry “always had good intentions,” but went about them in the "most catastrophic way.”

"One person did say something that's quite interesting to me - the first time I've heard something along these lines from anyone in his circle. They said his intention is kind of faultless because he intended to fall in love, start a family, have a fresh start.

“Those are all kind of honourable aims,” she noted. "But of course, as we all know, he went about it in the most catastrophic way.”

“But it's interesting that some of his friends are starting to sort of see that kind of element of the stories that, it started with good intentions."