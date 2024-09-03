Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed as cost of Colombia trip revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing backlash on their costly trip to Colombia, a country with financial issues and a health crisis.



According to new figures, Harry and Meghan’s trip cost around £6,500 per day and £45,000 in total.

The Sussexes were called out by Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal, who dubbed their visit as “Royal wasteful spending”, reported Semana.

She also leveled criticism at the country’s Vice President Francia Marquez for inviting the couple after watching their hit Netflix docuseries.

“After Francia Márquez saw the story of Harry and Meghan on Netflix, she brought them to Colombia for seven days at a daily cost of no less than 34,892,186 pesos (6,426 GBP) money that belongs to Colombians,” she added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously faced criticism for their trip when local media claimed that their security cost £1.5m. In a report since taken down by CW Noticias, it was claimed that around 3000 personnel were deployed to keep the couple safe during their trip.

At the time, right-wing councillor for the city of Cali Andres Escobar retweeted the now-deleted claims and argued that the money could’ve been spent on ventures for the public.

He wrote: “We continue with an ancient practice: handing over our resources in exchange for smoke and mirrors.”

He added: "Billions that could have been used to expand coverage of children's soup kitchens, pay salaries for community mothers, seed capital for Afro communities or adapt sports venues that are practically in ruins.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Colombia on August 15, 2024, for a four-day trip where they highlighted their new project against online bullying.