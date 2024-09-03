Photo: Johnny Depp, Will Smith reconnected in 'big way': Source

Johnny Depp and Will Smith are reportedly partying hard together.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, both the A-listed stars find each other’s company comforting.

The confidante began the chat by mentioning, “Will and Johnny go way back, they have a lot of mutual friends in Hollywood and recently they reconnected in a big way.”

The source also spilled the beans on their recent step outs and shared, “Johnny has been taking Will on boys’ nights out and getting him involved in his rock band.”

As fans will be aware, the former husband of Amber Heard has been a part of the band Hollywood Vampires since 2012.

“He’s been promising to fix him up with some great summer parties and trips to Europe and introducing him to a whole new set of friends,” the insider also addressed.

Wrapping up the chat, they claimed, “Will is really psyched and saying he’s going to bring Martin Lawrence along, too.”

Previously, an insider also revealed to People Magazine that the duo "have known each other for years" and noted that they both are “fans of each other."

At the time, it was also disclosed that both the actors “share a passion for music outside of their acting careers," adding, that they "together en route to the Andrea Bocelli concert they’re both performing at."