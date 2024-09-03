Adele reflects on 'phenomenal' Munich shows ahead of 'incredibly long' break

Adele has expressed her heartfelt appreciation following recent concerts in Munich.



On Tuesday, Adele took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video glimpses from her shows in Munich.

Alongside the sweet video featuring audience in tears, the singer penned a note praising the audience for their support.

She wrote, "Wow! Wow! Wow! Munich you were incredible! What a phenomenal experience. I am truly touched by the genuine outpouring of love and good will I felt from every single person who came to every single show."

Adele gives fans a glimpse into 'Adele World' after wrapping her Munich shows

Adele added that the concerts were a unique experience, referring to it as "Adele World."

"I had the time of my life adding all the personal and immersive touches to it. I’m overwhelmingly proud of my entire team and teammates. Thank you as always for making me look so fucking good. There truly is no feeling like standing in front of people you’ve never met, belting out a bunch of songs that changed your life that in ways somehow changed theirs too," she continued.

Concluding her post, Adele shared her emotional reaction to the video, stating, "It’s truly remarkable and an extraordinary story to be able to tell. I’ve been sobbing watching this beautiful video! Danke Munchen!"

This heartfelt appreciation comes as Adele prepares for a significant break from music.

During her final Munich show, the singer told the crowd, "I’ve got 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart."