Here's why Matthew Perry's family is certain that actor was 'murdered'

Matthew Perry’s family is reportedly certain that actor's death was a 'murder'

Matthew Perry’s family reportedly feels that his death was a murder, per an insider.

Speaking with In Touch, the tipster claimed that the family is happy with the charges that have come in the case, and blame the doctors for prescribing the actor ketamine.

“This has set off so many alarm bells and really lifted the lid of the underbelly of Hollywood and the level of addiction that is still running rampant,” the source said.

The Friends star died in his hot tub at his L.A. home on October 28, 2023. The beloved actor was only 54. His autopsy report reveal that he died of acute effects of ketamine, with drowning as a contributing factor.

“Right now, there’s a whole lot of speculation about what famous names are going to be exposed next, because these dealers, particularly Jasveen Sangha, who is known as the Hollywood ketamine queen, have a ton of celebrity connections,” the tipster added.

“Matthew’s loved ones are absolutely horrified that he was prescribed ketamine when it’s a known party drug, regardless of the supposed therapeutic effects, as an addict they feel he should not have been prescribed it and they absolutely feel it was a slippery slope that led him to abusing it again,” they explained.

“[Matthew’s] stepfather, Keith Morrison, himself a renowned 60 Minutes investigative journalist, is the one that pushed hard for this investigation,” the source continued.

“They couldn’t just let this go and they’re happy that charges have been laid but they want to see real justice done with serious jail time so that these depraved dealers and so-called doctors are off the street,” they added.

“They blame them for Matthew’s death and have no doubt it was ultimately murder,” the tipster claimed.

“If they have their way, more people will be exposed in this because they do feel it could save lives, they know Matthew was far from the only star grappling with addiction and being prayed on by dealers,” the source concluded.