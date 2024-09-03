Photo: Jada Smith 'threatening' Will Smith to 'make things difficult:' Source

Will Smith and Jada Pinkette Smith seemingly have not been able to move past their differences.

As Will Smith is strengthening bond with Johnny Depp, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly that Jada Pinkette Smith is concerned for her husband.

According to this confidante, Jada is getting “jealous” of the duo’s friendship while he is boozing with Pirates of the Caribbean hitmaker.

In addition to this, the insider revealed the real reason for Jada’s jealousy and tipped, “Will’s not offering to include Jada in his friendship with Johnny.”

They continued, “And he’s really flaunting it for everyone, which is embarrassing for her,” noting that she is “not going to stand for it.”

To make things worse, Jada “is threatening to make things very difficult if he doesn’t get back in-line and start acting more like a married man,” mentioned the source.

The insider also explained, “She feels she has every right to be angry,” and noted, “because she totally stood by him when he needed it and now he’s making her look like a total fool,” after which they concluded from the chat.