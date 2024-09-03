Angelina Jolie not shy about her aging : ‘An Older Woman Now'

 
Angelina Jolie confessed about her growing age and revealed that she feels like ‘an older woman’.

During the screening of her new movie Maria at the 2024 Telluride Film Festival, she talked about her portraying the legendary opera singer, Maria Callas's life in her biopic.

Jolie admitted that with her aging, her taste in music has also changed and now she has a different perspective on arts and as compared to when she was younger.

"I’m 49. I do feel like an older woman now and I embrace that," she told  IndieWire.

She went on to say, "When I was younger, there were certain pieces of music and certain sounds that matched what I was feeling: I was falling in love, or I was curious about this, or whatever I was going through."

"There is nothing that meets what you’re feeling like opera. [Some pieces] are so beautiful, so full of hope and so full of yearning," the  Maleficent actress noted, adding. "Opera is bigger. It is bigger than we allow ourselves to feel in every moment."

While discussing the late opera singer’s life struggles and how Callas expressed her 'pain' through her 'art', Jolie said: "It’s such a complete feeling of being so open and human, and the totality of so much of the tragedies that she lived or played or felt or performed.”

"Most people carry a great deal of pain. And so much of her art was the exploration of depth of emotion that she was able to connect to because she carried quite a lot,” Jolie added.

