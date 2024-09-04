Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright imagines deeper dive with TV adaptation

Bonnie Wright hopes for deeper dive in Harry Potter TV series

Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright, who played the role of Ginny Weasley, is eager to see HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The 33-year-old actress spoke to People magazine in an exclusive interview revealing that she hopes the much-anticipated television adaptation of Harry Potter explores more of J.K. Rowling's world and includes the book details that were left out of the films.

"My biggest hope as a fan of the books is that they're able to just include more of the world that we know and love, With TV shows, you've got hours unlike movies,” said Wright who starred as the love interest of the film's protagonist Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe.

While expressing her excitement to see the new take on the wizarding world, she continued to say, "I'm hoping as a fan that I get to see some of the bits in the books that just didn't make the cut for our films because they had to be shorter.”

"All the characters, you can interpret them a billion different ways, so I'm excited to see how they're interpreted," Wright added.

HBO is all set to make a TV adaption of Harry Potter, which is expected to be released in 2026.