 
Geo News

Mark Wahlberg, wife Rhea mark daughter Ella's 21st birthday

The couple shared their oldest daughter’s unseen throwback photos on their social media

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2024

Mark Wahlberg, wife Rhea mark daughter Ella’s 21st birthday
Mark Wahlberg, wife Rhea mark daughter Ella’s 21st birthday

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham are ringing in daughter Ella’s 21st birthday.

The proud parents took to their official Instagram account on Monday to mark their oldest child’s special day.

In the celebratory posts, Mark and Rhea both shared throwback snaps of Ella, featuring her baby photos.

Rhea penned down a sweet tribute to her daughter and began her post with one of the recent snaps of Ella.

Mark Wahlberg, wife Rhea mark daughter Ellas 21st birthday

She wrote in the caption, “Happy 21st birthday my firstborn baby! You put me in labor on Labor Day and made me a mommy.”

"I am so proud of you and I love you forever and always and even more than that. Keep shining like you do twin," Rhea added.

The 53-year-old actor, who was recently praised by his The Union co-star Halle Berry for his impressive dad skill, also posted a series of photos of the 21-year-old throughout the years along with a sweet caption that reads, "Happy b day Ella 21 WOW so proud of you.”

It is pertinent to mention that the couple share four children together; Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, Ella, 21, and Grace, 13.

Madonna 'back to old ways' amid new romance: Source
Madonna 'back to old ways' amid new romance: Source
Jada Smith 'threatening' Will Smith to 'make things difficult:' Source
Jada Smith 'threatening' Will Smith to 'make things difficult:' Source
Angelina Jolie not shy about her aging : ‘An Older Woman Now'
Angelina Jolie not shy about her aging : ‘An Older Woman Now'
Ellen DeGeneres poises to deliver swan song: 'Last special'
Ellen DeGeneres poises to deliver swan song: 'Last special'
Hunter Schafer reveals dilemma she faced during 'Euphoria' production
Hunter Schafer reveals dilemma she faced during 'Euphoria' production
Demi Moore opens up on 'electric' performance in horror film 'The Substance'
Demi Moore opens up on 'electric' performance in horror film 'The Substance'
Shocking tantrums of Madonna revealed: 'She'll throw fit'
Shocking tantrums of Madonna revealed: 'She'll throw fit'
Bonnie Wright predicts son house in Hogwarts: 'Slytherin'
Bonnie Wright predicts son house in Hogwarts: 'Slytherin'