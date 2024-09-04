Mark Wahlberg, wife Rhea mark daughter Ella’s 21st birthday

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham are ringing in daughter Ella’s 21st birthday.



The proud parents took to their official Instagram account on Monday to mark their oldest child’s special day.

In the celebratory posts, Mark and Rhea both shared throwback snaps of Ella, featuring her baby photos.

Rhea penned down a sweet tribute to her daughter and began her post with one of the recent snaps of Ella.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy 21st birthday my firstborn baby! You put me in labor on Labor Day and made me a mommy.”

"I am so proud of you and I love you forever and always and even more than that. Keep shining like you do twin," Rhea added.

The 53-year-old actor, who was recently praised by his The Union co-star Halle Berry for his impressive dad skill, also posted a series of photos of the 21-year-old throughout the years along with a sweet caption that reads, "Happy b day Ella 21 WOW so proud of you.”

It is pertinent to mention that the couple share four children together; Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, Ella, 21, and Grace, 13.