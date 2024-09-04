Brad Pitt ‘cheesy' confession as Angelina Jolie struggles with divorce

Brad Pitt admits he is really really happy as he progresses in new life lost Angelina Jolie split.



The actor, who is currently dating Ines De Ramon, admits he has gone back to the innocent age.

During a promotional shoots for his film’Wolfs’, Pitt told GQ that he is “really just trying to enjoy the people that I love around me and just living.”

He added: “I don’t know how to not sound cheesy about it, but just the air is fresh and grass is green, and I’ve just kind of become that guy a little bit.”

This comes as Angelina and Pitt continue to struggle to device the terms of their divorce.

An insider says: “The focus for now remains on their kids and a desire to “at least resolve the matrimonial side of things while the Miraval case plays out,” another insider adds. “Hopefully they can both get on the same page.”