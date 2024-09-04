Amy Adams embraces her wild side in ‘Nightbitch’ trailer

Amy Adams turned into a dog in the first trailer of her upcoming movie Nightbitch.



On Tuesday, Searchlight Pictures released the first promo of the horror-comedy feature which is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

Including Adams, the film written and directed by Marielle Heller, also stars Mary Holland, Scoot McNairy, and Zoë Chao.

The feature marked Adam's first film since she took a break from acting after becoming a mother and made her comeback with a canine transformation.

“I’m never going to be smart, happy or thin ever again. Oh, and I’m pretty sure I’m turning into a dog,” she said in the promo video.

“Do you ever feel like the big secret is that we are gods? We f****** create life. We are so powerful,” Adam continued to note the power of being a woman.

Nightbitch is based on author Rachel Yoder’s 2021 novel under the same name.

Moreover, Heller, Adams, Sue Naegle, Christina Oh, Ann Carey, and StacyO’Neil served as producers of the forthcoming movie.