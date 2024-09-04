Kelly Ripa opens up about her daughter raiding her wardrobe

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola raided her mother’s wardrobe for a Disney Legends ceremony.

The talk show host revealed this week that Lola recently wore a dress of hers from 30 years ago to the Disney Legends induction ceremony in August.

In this regards, Kelly previously shared a video of her only daughter modeling the maroon halter-top gown on Instagram, along with the highlights from the special night honoring her career.

Furthermore, she said on Tuesday's Live with Kelly and Mark, “That dress that Lola was wearing is 30 years old. That was my dress from 30 years ago, so I thought that was pretty cool.”

Additionally, she quipped to her husband, “I was like, "See? Price per wear!’”



As per Daily Mail, the mother-of-three did not clarify when she herself last wore the gown, however, it has remained in her closet for three decades.

It is worth mentioning that Lola wore the vintage dress as an apparent tribute to her famous mom.

In the pictures taken at the August ceremony, Lola looked like a brunette version of Kelly, as she donned her vintage dress with nude heels and a ponytail.

As per the publication, Kelly wowed photographers in a chic polka dot dress before taking the stage to accept her Disney Legend title.

Moreover, Kelly also had the support of her longtime husband Mark Consuelos with her, as per the outlet.