Travis Kelce shares new details about joining Taylor Swift on stage in London

Travis Kelce has shared new details about joining Taylor Swift on the stage during a London show in June.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that he didn’t do much prep work for his surprise Eras Tour debut at Wembley Stadium.

"Taylor knew when the lights are on, I'm gonna have some fun," said Trvais. "She put me in a position where I didn't have to do much for it to be a success.”

“She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up,” he added.

The professional player continued that he was mainly focused on not dropping the I Can Do It with a Broken Heart songstress while carrying her on stage during his segment.

"That would have been the most embarrassing thing I could have ever done. Just getting her to the couch was the hardest part," said Travis.



When Travis asked whether the pop star had made sure he wanted to join her on stage, the NFL star replied, "Oh, for sure."

"There was definitely that extra like, 'Wait, are you sure you want to do this?' But she was so fun about it, and you know, I'm always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay," said Travis, sharing another sweet nickname for Taylor.

