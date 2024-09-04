 
King Charles considers Prince Andrew a waste of resources

King Charles reportedly has a myriad of feelings towards Prince Andrew and one of them includes him feeling like a waste of resources

September 04, 2024

King Charles reportedly has a lot of feelings against his brother and the biggest one of them includes him being nothing more than a ‘waste of resources’.

For those unversed, this accusation has been brought on by royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield. 

According to her claims, King Charles is facing a major change of emotions towards his younger brother in recent months.

She was even quoted sharing her two cents on the matter with The Royal Observer and admitted, "I feel Andrew is so entitled and is so stubborn."

"Everyone is speculating the Duke will have to leave the royal lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away, it is not a secret that the king wants him out."

Before concluding Ms Schofield also attempted to drive the point home with another claim of hers and added, “I just think the King is trying to slim down his resources as Andrew is a waste of resources right now.”

