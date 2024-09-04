 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian gushes over her 'sweetest' nephew Saint West

Khloe Kardashian showcases love and recognition for her nephew and Kim Kardashian's son Saint West

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2024

Khloe Kardashian gushes over her sweetest nephew Saint West
Khloe Kardashian gushes over her 'sweetest' nephew Saint West 

Khloe Kardashian expressed love and recognition towards her nephew Saint West in a social media post. 

On Tuesday, the reality TV star, shared a sweet throwback snap of the cousins to her Instagram.

According to Daily Mail, it seemed to be taken this past Easter holiday and Tatum was captured hugging Saint from behind as they drew pictures of Easter eggs, chicks and bunnies in Khloe's living room.

In this regard, Khloe wrote in the post’s caption, “was going through my camera roll and I came across this photo of Saint and Tatum.”

Furthermore, the Good American founder added, “Saint is the absolute sweetest when it comes to babies, but his connection to Tatum is one that can't be explained. They were destined to be in one another's lives! Proud auntie! Proud mommy!”

As per the publication, Saint is the second oldest of Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West's four kids.

Moreover, the SKIMS founder gushed over Saint and Tatum's cousin “connection” in the comment section of Khloe's IG post as she commented, “Sainty loves Tatum so much! We all do.”

Additionally, Khloe's close friend chimed in by writing, “Saint is a saint to the babies. And well baby Tatum, no words.”

While the mother-of-two responded by saying, “@malika Saint really is the BEST to the youngins! I love you Mika.”

As far as Khloe is concerned, she shares baby Tatum as well as six-year-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend and NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Travis Kelce breaks silence on retirement rumors from NFL
Travis Kelce breaks silence on retirement rumors from NFL
Lindsay Lohan reveals on-set look after wrapping up 'Freakier Friday'
Lindsay Lohan reveals on-set look after wrapping up 'Freakier Friday'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard notes baby's growth in recent ultrasound images
Gypsy Rose Blanchard notes baby's growth in recent ultrasound images
Katy Perry gets candid about her love language, reveals her 'type'
Katy Perry gets candid about her love language, reveals her 'type'
Elton John reveals struggle with vision in one eye at age 77
Elton John reveals struggle with vision in one eye at age 77
King Charles considers Prince Andrew a waste of resources
King Charles considers Prince Andrew a waste of resources
Bella Hadid glams up in pastel co-ord set amid fragrance promotion
Bella Hadid glams up in pastel co-ord set amid fragrance promotion
Prince Harry's hope for royal return dashed by 'misleading' leaks
Prince Harry's hope for royal return dashed by 'misleading' leaks