Khloe Kardashian gushes over her 'sweetest' nephew Saint West

Khloe Kardashian expressed love and recognition towards her nephew Saint West in a social media post.

On Tuesday, the reality TV star, shared a sweet throwback snap of the cousins to her Instagram.

According to Daily Mail, it seemed to be taken this past Easter holiday and Tatum was captured hugging Saint from behind as they drew pictures of Easter eggs, chicks and bunnies in Khloe's living room.

In this regard, Khloe wrote in the post’s caption, “was going through my camera roll and I came across this photo of Saint and Tatum.”

Furthermore, the Good American founder added, “Saint is the absolute sweetest when it comes to babies, but his connection to Tatum is one that can't be explained. They were destined to be in one another's lives! Proud auntie! Proud mommy!”



As per the publication, Saint is the second oldest of Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West's four kids.

Moreover, the SKIMS founder gushed over Saint and Tatum's cousin “connection” in the comment section of Khloe's IG post as she commented, “Sainty loves Tatum so much! We all do.”

Additionally, Khloe's close friend chimed in by writing, “Saint is a saint to the babies. And well baby Tatum, no words.”

While the mother-of-two responded by saying, “@malika Saint really is the BEST to the youngins! I love you Mika.”

As far as Khloe is concerned, she shares baby Tatum as well as six-year-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend and NBA star Tristan Thompson.