Prince Harry's hope for royal return dashed by 'misleading' leaks

Prince Harry reportedly had his hopes high of a royal reconciliation after he reunited with Prince William at their uncle’s funeral in the UK.



However, the chances of both the brothers ending their years-long feud quashed when details of the funeral "leaked,” claimed royal expert Maureen Callahan.

Speaking on GB News, Callahan questioned the emergence of details from the private event, suggesting they dashed the possibility of Harry's return to the royal family fold.

Callahan said that while reports suggested that the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales had taken a step towards reconciliation, but after reports were leaked, the chances dropped to zero.

“There are these conflicting reports coming out now in the wake of that memorial that Harry is said to be looking at a way back into the Royal Family,” she said.

The expert continued: “What is very interesting about the memorial and the joint attendance of William and Harry is that it seemed it could be a tiny step on the road to reconciliation, had no leaks emerged.

“Guess what, leaks emerged. The leaks say that everybody was ‘so pleased’ to see Harry and that he was on ‘remarkably good form.’

“They imply he actually spoke at the memorial or had some form of significance. It seems as though that was not the case,” she added.

“He simply sat in the back and tried not to make a fuss, so gold star.”