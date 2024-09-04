Travis Kelce responds to leaked Taylor Swift breakup documents

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s alleged break-up documents have taken the social media with storm.

The documents allege that the singer and the athlete would end their fairytale romance by the end of this month, as per Daily Mail.

Earlier this week, Swift and Kelce's contract of breakup, which had his PR company's header, was leaked online and soon went viral.

It clearly states the detailed plan regarding the couple's split and exact date of their break-up.

As per the document, the couple, who began dating in September 2023, would part ways on September 28th, 2024, and the announcement of their split would be “gracious, respectful and stress mutual respect.”

Additionally, the alleged paper trail also highlighted the official statement that is planned to be released after three days of their "planned" break-up.

They will give three days before making any official statement to “allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity.”

The contract, which is created by Los Angeles-based firm Full Scope, says, “Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration.

“They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time.

“They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best,” it concluded.

The reason of breakup on the paperwork is said to be the “personal growth” of Kelce as it also states that the spilt is “natural part of life.”

However, Full Scope’s spokesperson responded to the viral document, saying that it is “entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency."

Kelce's legal representatives to told DailyMail that they have asked their legal team to combat fake news.

"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” they said.