Sabrina Carpenter achieves major milestone with 'Short n Sweet' album

September 04, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter finally took Number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

On Tuesday, Billboard announced that the 25-year-old singer’s latest release, Short N’ Sweet, had debuted at No. 1 on this week’s chart.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this accomplishment marks Sabrina’s first No. 1 album of her career.

It is worth mentioning that Carpenter’s latest single Taste debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with her pre-release singles Please Please Please and Espresso taking up the third and fourth spots.

As per the publication, all 12 tracks made it onto the chart, ranging from No. 2 to No. 41.

Furthermore, the Feather hitmaker joined Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande as the only women to chart at least three songs on the chart’s top five simultaneously, as per Billboard.

Additionally, Short N’ Sweet had been highly anticipated ahead of its release and Carpenter also revealed a snippet of Taste on her Instagram the day before its release.

As per the outlet, the Taste’s music video made quite a splash online as the “artful yet gory” music video kicked off with a content warning before showing Carpenter choosing from an assortment of weapons, while she sang the lyrics, “Rock-a-bye baby, snug in your bed / Right now you are sleeping / And soon you’ll be… dead.” 

