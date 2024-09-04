'Dancing With The Stars' Ezra Sosa promoted after Artem Chigvintsev's exit

Dancing With The Stars contestant Ezra Sosa has been promoted to a pro dancer after confirmation that Artem Chigvintsev won't be returning for season 33.



Sosa, formerly a troupe member on the series, announced the news on Tuesday in a chat with GLAAD.



“It hasn’t hit me yet! When I got the call, I honestly was in a state of shock from the news,” Sosa, 23, told the outlet.

“But I think the moment I do meet my [celebrity] partner and the moment I step in the ballroom, that’s when I’ll be like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is actually happening right now!’”



As per People, Sosa and the other professional dancers’ celebrity partners will be revealed on September 4 on Good Morning America.

Sosa, who first joined the DWTS troupe in 2021, also shared his anticipation in an IG video shared Tuesday via DWTS' official account.

“It has been three years in the making. To say the least, I’m shocked. Most importantly, I’m just honored and grateful and thanks to literally every single person that has supported me to get here. This first season isn’t just going to be for me, it’s going to be for all of you too,” he said.



Sosa's promotion comes after the arrest of Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev on accusations of causing corporal injury to his spouse- former WWE star Nikki Garcia in Napa, California on August 29.

Despite his release on a $25,000 bail, Chigvintsev reportedly has no plans to partake in DWTS season 33.

As per TMZ, Garcia has been looking for a divorce lawyer since Friday and has stopped wearing her wedding ring since the incident. The couple also share 4-year-old son Matteo.

Chigvintsev has also reportedly moved out of their family house and staying at a friend's house.