Ben Affleck dating plans revealed amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck, who is currently dealing with a high-profile divorce from Jennifer Lopez, has decided to "not fall into new relationship anytime soon," amid rumours that he is already involved with Kick Kennedy.



Rumours of Affleck and Kennedy’s affair first emerged hot on the heels after Lopez filed for divorce on August 20.

Multiple outlets reported that the 52-year-old actor had been spending time with the 36-year-old actress.

However, last week, the representative for the Air actor denied the reports that he is dating Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter.

Now, according to a tipster, the Gone Girl star will “not be rushing into a new relationship anytime soon.”



The tipster told TMZ that the Good Will Hunting actor is “settling into his new environment as he is where he wants to be; close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves.”

The estranged couple first met and fell in love in 2002 on the sets of their movie Gigli and split in 2004, just four months before they were set to tie the knot.

They rekindled their love in 2021 and got married in July 2022. However, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in 2024, ending two years of marriage.

