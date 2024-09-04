King Charles pancreatic cancer details leaked

Since news of King Charles’ cancer took over social media, many reports began circulating about Operation Menai Bridge and his funeral, abdication etc.

However in a report by Radar Online it was revealed that doctors gave the monarch almost two years to live since his initial diagnosis.

For those unversed, King Charles is the oldest monarch in history to succeed the throne, and in his lifetime he waited over 70 years to don the crown of England.

Just this year however he announced cancer after undergoing a “corrective procedure” to treat his benign prostate enlargement.

Since then he has been making “public appearances, but they're for shorter periods of time” and is often “whisked in by helicopter and then whisked out. After an engagement, he needs a good rest.”

The plan for his funeral is also ongoing because even thought “he palace is giving the impression that Charles is on the mend, but he's still very sick,” an insider close to the outlet reveals.

And in light of the fact that “he's the king, palace officials are “practical enough to know death is a possibility.”