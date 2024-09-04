Prince William breaks silence after Kensington Palace major announcement

Prince William has broken his silence after his office Kensington Palace made a major announcement following reports of his rare reunion with estranged brother Prince Harry in UK.



Royal expert Kate Mansey took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted, “Kensington Palace announces that the Prince of Wales will carry out engagements in Llanelli, South Wales next Tuesday to celebrate Welsh sport and culture and meet local communities. He’ll visit a school and female rugby players @scarlets_rugby.”

Shortly after the announcement, Prince William released his statement.

The future king was reacting on The Earthshot Prize tweet which reads: “Today we welcomed 5 new game-changers to The Earthshot Prize Family including three new Prize Council Members, Chef José Andrés, AFrontlines, Wanjira Mathai and two Official Global Ambassadors, Nomzamo Mbatha and Robert Irwin.”

Commenting on it, Prince William said, “Proud to welcome our new Earthshot Prize Council Members and Ambassadors!”

He continued, “These passionate advocates are dedicated to driving positive change and supporting innovative solutions for a more sustainable future.”

The Kensington Palace announcement came days after Prince William and Harry attended the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk.