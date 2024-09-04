 
Geo News

King Charles forced to suppress emotions as Prince William refuses to budge

King Charles still wants Prince Harry to return to royal family fold but Prince William is a ‘barrier’

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2024

King Charles forced to suppress emotions as Prince William refuses to budge

King Charles has been forced to suppress his emotions regarding his son Prince Harry as Prince William has no soft spot for his “rebellious” brother.

The Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his father and brother remains strained, despite his efforts of reconciliation and recent reunion at uncle's funeral.

According to latest report, the Prince of Wales believes his relationship with Harry is "irreparably damaged" and has rebuffed the idea of a reunion.

King Charles, however, still hopes to mend their relationship and spend time with Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a source told Daily Mail.

While Charles is eager to welcome Harry back into the royal family fold, "a major barrier to peace, however, is Prince William's intransigence," the report claimed.

"He is said to believe his own relationship with his brother is irreparably damaged and to have rebuffed the idea of a reunion,” they added.

“Moreover, William is toying with the idea of abolishing the religious oaths of the Coronation – potentially leading to the disestablishment of the Church of England."

Taylor Swift shifting gears with Travis Kelce pregnancy and ‘footballer wife' life
Taylor Swift shifting gears with Travis Kelce pregnancy and ‘footballer wife' life
King Charles reacts as Prince Harry shows ‘no interest' in Royal return
King Charles reacts as Prince Harry shows ‘no interest' in Royal return
Lady Gaga's singing skills shine in new 'Joker: Folie à Deux' clip: Watch
Lady Gaga's singing skills shine in new 'Joker: Folie à Deux' clip: Watch
Prince William breaks silence after Kensington Palace major announcement
Prince William breaks silence after Kensington Palace major announcement
King Charles pancreatic cancer details leaked
King Charles pancreatic cancer details leaked
Travis Kelce responds to leaked Taylor Swift breakup documents
Travis Kelce responds to leaked Taylor Swift breakup documents
Travis Kelce choosing the Superbowl over Tylor Swift?
Travis Kelce choosing the Superbowl over Tylor Swift?
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift song his daughters are obsessed with
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift song his daughters are obsessed with