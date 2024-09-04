King Charles forced to suppress emotions as Prince William refuses to budge

King Charles has been forced to suppress his emotions regarding his son Prince Harry as Prince William has no soft spot for his “rebellious” brother.



The Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his father and brother remains strained, despite his efforts of reconciliation and recent reunion at uncle's funeral.

According to latest report, the Prince of Wales believes his relationship with Harry is "irreparably damaged" and has rebuffed the idea of a reunion.

King Charles, however, still hopes to mend their relationship and spend time with Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a source told Daily Mail.

While Charles is eager to welcome Harry back into the royal family fold, "a major barrier to peace, however, is Prince William's intransigence," the report claimed.

"He is said to believe his own relationship with his brother is irreparably damaged and to have rebuffed the idea of a reunion,” they added.

