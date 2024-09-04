Lady Gaga's singing skills shine in new 'Joker: Folie à Deux' clip: Watch

A newly released clip from Joker: Folie à Deux has become delightful for Lady Gaga fans as the singer has showcased her singing skills in the forthcoming film.



The singer-turned-actress, who plays famous Harley Quinn in the upcoming film, could be seen singing a rendition of Get Happy in an official clip from the Todd Phillips‘ directional.

First official clip from Joker sequel was shared on X (formally known as Twitter) which shows Gaga singing the 1950 song, originally sung by Judy Garland.

Lady Gaga will soon star in 'Joker' sequel as 'Harley Quinn'

The clip begins with the Bad Romance hitmaker and Joaquin Phoenix, who will reprise his role of Arthur Fleck in the sequel, having a conversation, in which Quinn tells Fleck that she was a fan of an act he had committed in the first movie.

The clip ends with Phoenix joining in, singing along with Gaga.

The sequel to 2019’s film Joker will be released in cinemas on October 4 globally.

According to Variety, the sequel picks up with Arthur in the psych ward, facing the death penalty for his crimes.

The movie veers into musical territory after Arthur meets Harleen Quinzel, who takes a particular interest in his Joker persona.