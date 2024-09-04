Prince William, Kate Middleton take on new role amid Princess' cancer

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken on a new role as they prepare their son and future King of England, Prince George, for his royal role.



According to royal expert Phil Dampier, the Prince and Princess of Wales are subtly introducing changes in George’s daily routine to prepare him for his future role of King.

While the 11-year-old enjoys a relatively normal life, attending school and spending time with his family, he is also being introduced to royal events and responsibilities, the expert revealed.

Speaking with Fabulous, Dampier said, "Most of the time he is enjoying the life of someone from the upper middle classes, and spends a lot of time with Kate’s family, the Middletons.”

"However, he is growing up fast and William and Kate are slowly preparing him for his role,” he revealed.

Dampier noted that George has attended events like Trooping the Colour and the Coronation, and is being taught to interact with people from all walks of life.

"He has sometimes looked a bit stiff and formal in a suit and tie. But I thought in the recent photo to mark his 11th birthday he looked a lot more relaxed, a lot more comfortable and he’s clearly maturing rapidly,” he said.

"William has taken George to social events like football and mum Kate has taken him to Wimbledon, and as well as enjoying the sport it’s good for him to meet people from all walks of life and gain confidence."