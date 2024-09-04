 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton take on new role amid Princess' cancer

Prince William and Kate Middleton new royal role revealed as Princess’ struggles with cancer

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton take on new role amid Princess' cancer

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken on a new role as they prepare their son and future King of England, Prince George, for his royal role.

According to royal expert Phil Dampier, the Prince and Princess of Wales are subtly introducing changes in George’s daily routine to prepare him for his future role of King.

While the 11-year-old enjoys a relatively normal life, attending school and spending time with his family, he is also being introduced to royal events and responsibilities, the expert revealed.

Speaking with Fabulous, Dampier said, "Most of the time he is enjoying the life of someone from the upper middle classes, and spends a lot of time with Kate’s family, the Middletons.”

"However, he is growing up fast and William and Kate are slowly preparing him for his role,” he revealed.

Dampier noted that George has attended events like Trooping the Colour and the Coronation, and is being taught to interact with people from all walks of life.

"He has sometimes looked a bit stiff and formal in a suit and tie. But I thought in the recent photo to mark his 11th birthday he looked a lot more relaxed, a lot more comfortable and he’s clearly maturing rapidly,” he said.

"William has taken George to social events like football and mum Kate has taken him to Wimbledon, and as well as enjoying the sport it’s good for him to meet people from all walks of life and gain confidence."

King Charles reacts as Prince Harry shows ‘no interest' in Royal return
King Charles reacts as Prince Harry shows ‘no interest' in Royal return
Lady Gaga's singing skills shine in new 'Joker: Folie à Deux' clip: Watch
Lady Gaga's singing skills shine in new 'Joker: Folie à Deux' clip: Watch
King Charles forced to suppress emotions as Prince William refuses to budge video
King Charles forced to suppress emotions as Prince William refuses to budge
Prince William breaks silence after Kensington Palace major announcement
Prince William breaks silence after Kensington Palace major announcement
King Charles pancreatic cancer details leaked
King Charles pancreatic cancer details leaked
Travis Kelce responds to leaked Taylor Swift breakup documents
Travis Kelce responds to leaked Taylor Swift breakup documents
Travis Kelce choosing the Superbowl over Tylor Swift?
Travis Kelce choosing the Superbowl over Tylor Swift?
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift song his daughters are obsessed with
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift song his daughters are obsessed with