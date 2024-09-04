When will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together for nearly a year — and now the question of proposing is popping up — the answer to which the pair’s friends might have a clue about.



Apart from the marriage question, the insider also revealed what are the thoughts of the duo on having a baby.

“She wants a few children before she’s 40 so she would rather get pregnant next year than have a big wedding – she has plenty of time for that.”

They spilled to Ok Magazine, “Friends think Travis will propose during her time off and she’ll come back with a big ring on her finger for the final dates before taking next year off to have a baby.”

Amid this romance, an alleged document was earlier leaked online, detailing how the pair planned to call it quits.

The shocking paper claimed the couple has decided to end their relationship this month.

However, Travis's legal team acted swiftly in calling it a “fake” and shared their next step against the makers of the document.

"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”