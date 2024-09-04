 
'Definitely an adjustment': Jenna Ortega on coping up with fame

Jenna Ortega's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' recently premiered at Venice International Film Festival

September 04, 2024

Jenna Ortega, who stars in new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, shed light on how she is coping up with her new-found fame in Hollywood.

The actress, who gained global recognition for portraying Wednesday Addams in the horror-comedy series Wednesday, in an interview with MTV said that she is still “adjusting to her own fame and success.”

For the 21-year-old actress, "it's definitely an adjustment." The Scream star also expressed that she is very “grateful to be where she is.”

The actress, who plays the role of Astrid Deetz in the horror comedy, also talked about the viral trend of remaking iconic films with female leads. “I love that there’s a lot more female leads nowadays," she said.

The American native went on to say, "I think that’s so special, but we should have our own. I don’t like it when it’s like a spinoff I don’t want to see like ‘Jamie Bond.’ You know? I want to see another bad***.”

Her film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a sequel to 1988's Beetlejuice, was premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival last week.

The movie, which has been theatrically released overseas on September 4, is set to premier on September 6 in the United States.

