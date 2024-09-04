'Beetlejuice' stars react to sequel for the first time

Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe have been part of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and they summarized their reaction after seeing the sequel for the first time: "surprised and shocked."



What stunned them the most, they said, was the depth of the emotions in the comedy film.

"There were huge sections that, of course, I'm not involved in because I'm part of the ensemble," the Spider-Man star told GamesRadar+, who played Wolf Jackson.



"I think, just occasionally, there are surges of emotion that you don't expect. I mean, it's clear there's lots of comedy and there's lots of great gags and odd spins on things. But every once in a while, in the family story, some kind of surge of emotion comes," he added.

Echoing her co-star views, the Bond actress, who played Delores, said, "Even though I knew the script, I was so surprised and shocked when I saw the movie because there are so many elements [to it]."

"The film is scary, but also funny and also full of emotion and is darkly comic and Gothic. So, I mean, I think that is the kind of movie for all generations."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit the cinemas on September 6, 2024.