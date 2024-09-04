 
Geo News

Matthew McConaughey eying role for DCU?

DC's high-profile project is set to premiere in July 2025

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2024

Matthew McConaughey eying role for DCUs high-profile project?
Matthew McConaughey eying role for DCU's high-profile project?

There are reports that Matthew McConaughey has reportedly made it to the list to potentially play a notable role in one of DCU’s high profile projects.

Titled as Green Lantern, the 54-year-old actor might play the role of Hal Jordan in the eight-episode series.

A news reported by movie scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider, suggested that the Endgame actor Josh Brolin "was up for the part, but more names have emerged" including McConaughey.

Apart from the Interstellar actor and Brolin, Star Wars icon Ewan McGregor is also rumored to play the role of Hal Jordan.

As for McConaughey, the actor, who had a brief cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, has not yet played a character in a DC film. 

The first live-action series created expressly for DC Studios, under co-chairmen/co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, will officially premiere on HBO, as per Variety.

For those unversed, the series will follow Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two members of the Green Lantern Corps, an intergalactic team charged with defending a specific realm of the cosmos from evil through the use of rings.

Green Lantern series will premiere in July 2025.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's divorce could turn ‘ugly' any moment
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's divorce could turn ‘ugly' any moment
Keke Palmers joins in on 'CoComelon' live-action cast
Keke Palmers joins in on 'CoComelon' live-action cast
'Beetlejuice' stars react to sequel for the first time
'Beetlejuice' stars react to sequel for the first time
Prince Harry wants to bring Lilibet, Archie to UK: report
Prince Harry wants to bring Lilibet, Archie to UK: report
Kim Kardashian files petition against Emma Roberts stalker: Source
Kim Kardashian files petition against Emma Roberts stalker: Source
Britney Spears pens heartfelt message of kindness
Britney Spears pens heartfelt message of kindness
Prince Harry comes face to face with an existential crisis video
Prince Harry comes face to face with an existential crisis
Lady Gaga hints at new music
Lady Gaga hints at new music