Matthew McConaughey eying role for DCU's high-profile project?

There are reports that Matthew McConaughey has reportedly made it to the list to potentially play a notable role in one of DCU’s high profile projects.



Titled as Green Lantern, the 54-year-old actor might play the role of Hal Jordan in the eight-episode series.

A news reported by movie scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider, suggested that the Endgame actor Josh Brolin "was up for the part, but more names have emerged" including McConaughey.

Apart from the Interstellar actor and Brolin, Star Wars icon Ewan McGregor is also rumored to play the role of Hal Jordan.

As for McConaughey, the actor, who had a brief cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, has not yet played a character in a DC film.

The first live-action series created expressly for DC Studios, under co-chairmen/co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, will officially premiere on HBO, as per Variety.



For those unversed, the series will follow Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two members of the Green Lantern Corps, an intergalactic team charged with defending a specific realm of the cosmos from evil through the use of rings.

Green Lantern series will premiere in July 2025.

