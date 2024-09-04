Prince Harry comes face to face with an existential crisis

Prince Harry has seemingly found himself face to face with an existential crisis that threatens his return to Buckingham Palace, as well as any hope for a relationship with his brother and father.



Claims about this have been made by GBN America, columnist Maureen Callahan.

She weighed in on this during her interview with the outlet and admitted, “I tend to believe he's really at a significant crossroads and having some sort of existential crisis.”

After all, “He's about to turn 40, his sister-in-law has cancer, his father has cancer.”

“We have learned last week that all of his calls either to Charles directly or to staff about his health go unanswered - he is completely frozen out,” all in all.

The thing that could make this far worse is the fact that “Spare is about to come out in paperback, which is going to reignite all of those old wounds.”

Before concluding her remarks she also went as far as to say, “I think that all of those factors I said, coupled with their business failings in America, probably have Harry feeling very alone, very aimless, very adrift. What is his point?”