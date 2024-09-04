Photo: Lucien Viscount all hearts for alleged lady love Shakira: 'She deserves the world'

Shakira is reportedly enamoured with the Emily in Paris star, Lucien Viscount.

As fans will be aware, the acting sensation starred alongside the Columbian singer in the music video of her track, Punteria.

At the time, rumours regarding their relationship stormed the internet, and later it was confirmed by Daily Mail that the duo was dating.

Recently, Lucien appeared on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in Venice on Sunday, September 1, when he was asked by Us Weekly to reflect about his work with Shakira.

Heaping praise for the Waka Waka songstress, Lucien addressed, “I’m really happy she has the success that she deserves and, as well, she’s a mother first and foremost.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shakira shares two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with her ex, Gerard Piqué.

The star continued to wish her all the best in the world and expressed, “She deserves the world and she deserves all the happiness,” and started to dish in detail about a new topic.