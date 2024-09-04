 
Angelina Jolie 'fighting tooth and nail to beat Brad Pitt in court:' Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly under a lot of stress as years-long feud with Brad Pitt continues

Web Desk
September 04, 2024

Photo: Angelina Jolie 'fighting tooth and nail to beat Brad Pitt in court:' Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly eager to knock down Brad Pitt in court, even if it comes at the cost of her health.

An insider recently dished details to In Touch Weekly about the Mr. and Mrs. Smith alum’s busy schedule.

The confidante began, “Angelina is really spinning so many plates right now,” mentioning, “She’s in the middle of this campaign behind the scenes to get an Oscar nomination for her work on Maria, plus she’s producing a bunch of new projects and fighting tooth and nail to beat Brad in court.”

“You’d think this horrible scare might get her to back down from her fight with Brad, but if anything, it’s made her more determined to win and expose him for the jerk she says he is,” the tipster also claimed.

The insider continued, “The stress of it all is clearly getting to her,” and pointed out, “She’s hardly sleeping or eating and is thinner than ever, it’s frightening and there are fears she could wind up putting her own health at risk in all this,” after which they resigned from the chat.  

