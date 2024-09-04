Katy Perry defends controversial collaborator: 'The truth'

Katy Perry and Dr. Luke have a history of belting hit tracks, and they also worked on her latest album, 143. However, there is one problem.



It has to do with the record producer as he faced accusations of sexually abusing the rockstar Kesha.

Though the parties settled the matter last year, the backlash against the California Gurls singer was intense for giving him a platform.

Defending her choice, the Grammy-nominated singer said on Call Her Daddy podcast, “I understand that it started a lot of conversations and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with. But the reality is, it comes from me."

She continued without taking the controversial artist's name, “The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that. One of the writers, one of the producers. I am speaking from my own experience.”

Katy further claimed she collected her experience and melted into the song, “When I speak about ‘Woman’s World,’ I speak about feeling so empowered now."

"As a mother, as a woman, giving birth, creating life, creating another set of organs. A brain! A heart! I created a whole *** heart! And I did it, and I’m still doing it."