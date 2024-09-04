Kate Winslet gives surprising reaction to being heckled by fan: Watch

Kate Winslet began giggling when a fan loudly sang her praise at the London premiere of her new film Lee on Tuesday.



The fan shouted: “Kate, you look beautiful and glamorous! I love your look.”

The Titanic fame, 48, began giggling and looked at the woman walking with her to share the moment. She then walked on toward the red carpet.

Kate cut a glamorous figure at the premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

She opted for a plunging black and gold gown, which featured stunning glitter detailing.

The fan who shouted her praise was influencer Sugapuff, who posts under the handle @sugapuffofficial. He shared the funny video on Instagram.

Discussing her movie, Kate previously told Vogue: “Lee was a woman who lived her life on her terms and she paid a horrific emotional price for all of it.”

“I wanted to tell the story of a flawed middle-​aged woman who went to war and documented it,” she added of the film, which is based on The Lives Of Lee Miller.

Alongside Kate Winslet, Lee stars Josh O'Connor, Marion Cotillard, Andy Samberg, and Alexander Skarsgard. The movie will hit UK theaters on September 13.