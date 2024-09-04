Rapper Eve gets candid about how she feels like a 'superhero' mom

Eve just expressed how much motherhood means to her.

Back in May, during the rapper’s Cross the Tracks music festival in London, her two-year-old son, Wilde, was in attendance, marking the first time he saw his mother perform live.

"I was so proud that day," the rapper, actress and former talk show host told PEOPLE during a conversation for this week's issue.

The 45-year-old celebrity continued, "I felt like a superhero."

After Eve wrapped up working on 2022 TV series, Queens, she is now enjoying her family life along with her baby boy as well as husband, Maximillion Cooper and his four kids from a previous marriage.

“I like that I'm able to dip in and dip out [of the industry],” she said, adding, “Because I have struggled with anxiety and stress, at this point in my life, I am very careful about not bringing that into the house with the baby. I'm an older mom, so my reserves of energy aren't the same, and I want to make sure that I'm fully gassed-up for Wilde.”