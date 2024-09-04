 
Demi Moore shares honest opinion on Channing Tatum's 'Ghost' reboot

Demi Moore starred in the original 1990 'Ghost' and Channing Tatum is making a reboot of the film

Web Desk
September 04, 2024

Demi Moore starred in the original 1990 'Ghost' and Channing Tatum is making a reboot of the film

Demi Moore isn’t entirely happy about Channing Tatum’s forthcoming Ghost reboot.

Demi holds the original movie close to her heart as she starred in the Oscar winning film opposite Patrick Swayze.

When asked about the upcoming movie, she told Variety: “There are some films better left alone. But it depends on what the take is. […] Channing is incredibly intelligent and talented – who knows what he would bring to it if it happened.”

She then shed light on the reason the original was successful: “The success of Ghost is really about alchemy. Think about Whoopi [Goldberg], who anchored the comedy in a magical way. Or Tony Goldwyn, the boy next door who is the most unsuspecting villain. And the sweetness and virility of Patrick Swayze.”

The actress, who is currently promoting her new horror film The Substance, was asked if she’d reprise her role as Molly Jensen in the reboot.

She replied that she’d “have to see what they come up with”.

Demi Moore’s comments come after Blink Twice star Tatum confirmed last year that he’s working on a reboot of Ghost. “We have the rights to Ghost. But we’re going to do something different. I think it needs to change a little bit.”

