Sid Wilson takes the stage for 'mentally taxing' show after burn accident

Sid Wilson just took the stage for the first time after he was rushed to the hospital for suffering severe burns to the face and neck.

His first show with the famous band, Slipknot, comes hardly a week and a half after the accident left him bed-ridden, covered in painful blisters.

In an exclusive conversation with TMZ, the Wait and Bleed singer described how the experience was difficult but was still worth it.

"As we previously reported... the DJ and keyboardist severely burned his face and arms when a burn pile blew up in a mishap at his home in Iowa... but he made it clear from the jump he was determined not to let his condition get in the way of touring with the iconic heavy metal band,” the outlet stated.

They continued, "And, that is exactly what Sid did... explaining to TMZ that his first show back was super uncomfortable physically, and mentally taxing... but thanks to his determination - and his partner Kelly Osbourne acting as his private nurse - SW (Sid Wilson) was back spinning over the weekend.”

"Beyond the pain and serious threat of infection... Sid tells us new skin growing on his hands is tightening his digits... and he kinda needs those to work perfectly... so there is a lot of stretching going down," TMZ concluded.