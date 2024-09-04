Megan Thee Stallion on Nicki Minaj beef: 'No clue'

A beef with where a party has no idea why they are having one is how Megan Thee Stallion explains her ongoing quarrel with Nicki Minaj.



In a chat with Billboard, the Cry Baby singer said on the fight, “I still to this day don’t know what the problem is,” adding, “I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is.”

Despite this, the two hip-hop artists targeted each other via diss tracks. Starting with the 29-year-old's HISS this year. To which, she replied with Big Foot track.

According to Uproxx, their rivalry stemmed from a joke Megan made at Nicki's expense during a party. Others believe the former collaboration with the latter's rival Cardi B on WAP, which turned out to be a bigger hit, rubbed the artist in the wrong way.

However, there was not always back-and-forth between the rappers; on the contrary, the duo even collaborated.

Their song Hot Girl Summer was a hit and reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.