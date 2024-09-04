 
Kim Kardashian reveals strict rules for Kanye West son Saint

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share a brood of four

September 04, 2024

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she has finally allowed her eldest son Saint to have a Youtube channel.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the mother of four penned, “I finally allowed Saint to have a You Tube Channel after signing an extensive contract.”

Nonetheless, she mentioned that her 8-year-old needs to abide by a series of rules in order to continue posting videos on the platform.

Including a screenshot of a YouTube channel – called TheGoatSaint, the beauty mogul requested her fans, "Please Subscribe!"

In another Instagram story, Kim shared a capture of the agreement between her and Saint while writing, "Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel. He better not breach,"

This contract read as, "Contract between Saint West and Kim Kardashian. I, Saint West, agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel."

It also mentioned, "I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music."

The second half continued as, "I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account."

