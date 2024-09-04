Winona Ryder, Keenu Reeves gush upon their ‘Dracula' wedding

Was Winona Ryder, Keenu Reeves’ 'Dracula' wedding real?

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves starred together almost 3 decades ago in Bram Stoker's Dracula but the co-stars still call each other husband and wife.



In a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 52-year-old actress made an appearance for the promotion of her movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and unveiled that she and Reeves mention each other as spouses.

"We always say who it is even though it says it on the text," Ryder told the outlet.

"So he's always like— like, on his birthday, I'll write 'Happy birthday, my husband,' and I put 'Noni,' and he's like, 'Hey, wife, love you! KR57,' like on each birthday, he's like 'KR57,' or whatever his age is, and he's always done that. He's the best,” she explained.

Previously, Ryder said in an interview that they may be married as during the filming of their 1992 horror movie, “a real Romanian priest” performed their entire on-screen wedding ceremony.

“We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2018 while the pair promoted their upcoming film Destination Wedding.