Katy Perry reveals REAL reason behind former break up with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's love grew stronger despite the distance between them.



In a recent appearance of the 39-year-old pop singer on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Perry opened up about her brief break up with Orlando Bloom in 2017.

"We weren’t, like, really in it from day one," confessed Perry who first met Bloom in 2016 at Golden Globe Awards.

"I mean, he was in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions," she said of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

"I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, ‘I can't do this anymore. I need to go swim in a different pond,’ but I had yet to do a lot of real work,” Perry recalled.

During the initial days of their relationship, the songstress revealed that Bloom went on a one-week retreat to the Hoffman Institute in California which, "helps you rewire all the bad habits and rewires your neural pathways.”

After his return, as per Katy, "he wasn't playing this cat-mouse game,” while admitting that she was "used to the push-pull" of their relationship and enjoyed the "dopamine hit".

“I was like, 'This is boring. I'm moving on,’” she noted.

Perry had a ‘tough year’ post her split, after which she went to Hoffman.

“It changed my life. It just helped me rewire how I think about myself, and it helped me connect my head to my heart," Perry added.

Ultimately after their brief separation, Perry initiated getting back with Bloom.