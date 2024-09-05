Oasis adds two new concert dates for 'best possible fan experience'

Oasis just showed that they hear their fans, even after all those years!

After a rather chaotic response over their 2025 reunion concert tickets, the iconic rock band have just added up two extra shows at London’s famous Wembley Stadium on September 27 and 28.

"As a small step towards making amends for the situation, a special invitation only ballot ticket sale strategy has been devised,” a statement from the band read, as they announced their two additional dates.

The statement continued, "Inevitably interest in this tour is so overwhelming that it’s impossible to schedule enough shows to fulfil public demand," adding, "But this ticket sale strategy will make the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes to obtain one of the hottest tickets of our time."

"...it needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used,” the release further read, addressing the controversy of Oasis ticket prices going high as the demand increased.

"All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve,” they concluded.