 
Geo News

Brad Pitt remains unfazed by criticism: Source

Brad Pitt stays confident and doesn't let negative comments affect him following the annual film festival at Venice

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2024

Brad Pitt remains unfazed by criticism: Source
Brad Pitt remains unfazed by criticism: Source

Brad Pitt is feeling energized and uplifted after attending the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

A source close to Pitt told People magazine that the 60-year-old actor is riding a "natural high" following his new film, Wolfs’ premiere.

“Life’s good. He loves spending time in Europe," the insider claimed days after he appeared alongside his pal George Cloney to promote their upcoming movie in Venice.

"He’s been excited to reunite with Clooney. They had a blast filming last year. He’s happy to promote this project,” the source added.

The tipster further tattled, "He’s to the point in his career where he of course cares about feedback and reviews, but anything negative also doesn’t overshadow his confidence."

Moreover, he also made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The insider added: “He’s just grateful to have all the amazing work opportunities. Ines loves Europe too and they’ve had a great summer.”

A second source revealed that Pitt “had fun” while filming his forthcoming racing car movie F1, all set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025.

Winona Ryder, Keenu Reeves gush upon their ‘Dracula' wedding
Winona Ryder, Keenu Reeves gush upon their ‘Dracula' wedding
Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words
Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words
Oasis adds two new concert dates for 'best possible fan experience'
Oasis adds two new concert dates for 'best possible fan experience'
Katy Perry reveals REAL reason behind former break up with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry reveals REAL reason behind former break up with Orlando Bloom
Ridley Scott opts for 'cheaper' option in 'Gladiator II'
Ridley Scott opts for 'cheaper' option in 'Gladiator II'
The Weeknd unveils 'new trauma' in latest edition of trilogy album
The Weeknd unveils 'new trauma' in latest edition of trilogy album
'Joker: Folie A Deux' director confesses being 'nervous'
'Joker: Folie A Deux' director confesses being 'nervous'
Hasan Minhaj adds yet another star to his shining career
Hasan Minhaj adds yet another star to his shining career