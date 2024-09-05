Brad Pitt remains unfazed by criticism: Source

Brad Pitt is feeling energized and uplifted after attending the 2024 Venice Film Festival.



A source close to Pitt told People magazine that the 60-year-old actor is riding a "natural high" following his new film, Wolfs’ premiere.

“Life’s good. He loves spending time in Europe," the insider claimed days after he appeared alongside his pal George Cloney to promote their upcoming movie in Venice.

"He’s been excited to reunite with Clooney. They had a blast filming last year. He’s happy to promote this project,” the source added.

The tipster further tattled, "He’s to the point in his career where he of course cares about feedback and reviews, but anything negative also doesn’t overshadow his confidence."

Moreover, he also made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The insider added: “He’s just grateful to have all the amazing work opportunities. Ines loves Europe too and they’ve had a great summer.”

A second source revealed that Pitt “had fun” while filming his forthcoming racing car movie F1, all set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025.