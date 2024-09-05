New 'Twilight' series in the works at Netflix

Fans of Twilight will be over the moon after Netflix ordered an animated series of Stephanie Meyer’s novel Midnight Sun with the same name.



The project will tell the story from the lens of Edward Cullen, instead of Bella Swan in the earlier films, according to Variety.

It was first said to be in the works last year with the backing of Lionsgate Television. However, after that, the show happened to land on Netflix.

Sinead Daly, known for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Get Down, and Tell Me Lies, was attached as a writer and executive producer on the show.

Earlier, one of the fantasy series stars Kristen Stewart shared an interesting take on the films, saying, I can only see it now,” adding, “I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating.”

“It’s such a gay movie.” she continued. “I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor (Lautner) and Rob and me, and it’s (desire) so hidden and not okay.”

While joking, the actress said, “I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book."