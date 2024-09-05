George R.R Martin discusses 'weakened' and 'toxic' 'House of the Dragon' season

George R.R. Martin just expressed his views over the House of the Dragon series.



As he discussed the “toxic” changes to the original storyline that led to a “weakened” plot, he addressed the making and execution of the second season of the aforementioned program, that is inspired from Martin’s 2018 book, Fire & Blood.

House of the Dragon, that has been confirmed to be ended at season 4, particularly features the death of a child character (not present in the book) and has cut the character of Aegon and Helaena Targaryen’s youngest son, Maelor, which, according to the author, would affect the future of the show.

“When Ryan Condal (showrunner) first told me what he meant to do, ages ago (back in 2022, might be) I argued against it, for all these reasons. I did not argue long, or with much heat, however. The change weakened the sequence, I felt, but only a bit,” Martin wrote in his blog.

He continued, “That made sense to me, so I withdrew my objections and acquiesced to the change. I still love the episode, and the Blood and Cheese sequence overall. Losing the ‘Helaena’s Choice’ beat did weaken the scene, but not to any great degree.”

“Only the book readers would even notice its absence; viewers who had never read Fire & Blood would still find the scenes heart-rending. Maelor did not actually DO anything in the scene, after all. How could he? He was only two years old. There is another aspect to the removal of the young princeling, however,” George R.R. Martin concluded.