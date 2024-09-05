 
Geo News

Kate Middleton misses her ‘bed' after ‘taxing' time with children

Kate Middleton to take a sigh of relief as her kids go back to school, says an expert

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2024

Kate Middleton is seemingly worried about her routine as her children start school.

As the summer holidays in Britain come to an end, young kids are preparing to go back to school including Kate’s three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Amid this, it is reported that the Princess of Wales is expericing a mixture of emotions as everybody goes back to Royal routine.

Royal correspondent Jennie shared: “I think, like any young mother with children, she probably regarded the beginning of the summer holidays with some trepidation because you've got weeks on end to fill with three energetic young kids. 

“And of course, private schools have very long holidays indeed.

“So I think it's probably with a mixture of sadness that they won't be still enjoying themselves in the freedom of the holidays, but maybe just Catherine might feel a measure of relief that these school holidays are finally over, and she can do the school run and perhaps get back into bed for a few hours afterward. 

“And I think that's in common with most young women these days. 

“But of course, for Catherine, undergoing the cancer treatment that she still is, as far as we know, and having good days and bad days, as she herself has said, the holidays were probably a little bit taxing at times,” she said.

New 'Twilight' series in the works at Netflix
New 'Twilight' series in the works at Netflix
George R.R Martin discusses 'weakened' and 'toxic' 'House of the Dragon' season
George R.R Martin discusses 'weakened' and 'toxic' 'House of the Dragon' season
Prince Harry asked to ‘get a job' amid tiring ‘inconsistency' video
Prince Harry asked to ‘get a job' amid tiring ‘inconsistency'
Lady Gaga weighs in on honing 'every detail' for filming 'Joker 2'
Lady Gaga weighs in on honing 'every detail' for filming 'Joker 2'
Angelina Jolie deems filming 'Maria' a 'touching' experience
Angelina Jolie deems filming 'Maria' a 'touching' experience
Brad Pitt remains unfazed by criticism: Source
Brad Pitt remains unfazed by criticism: Source
Winona Ryder, Keenu Reeves gush upon their ‘Dracula' wedding
Winona Ryder, Keenu Reeves gush upon their ‘Dracula' wedding
Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words
Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words