 
Geo News

Gracie Abrams reminisces over debuting 'Us' with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour

The 'Risk hitmaker' reflected on how the Eras Tour inspired her latest album

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2024

Gracie Abrams reminisces over debuting Us with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour
Gracie Abrams reminisces over debuting 'Us' with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour

Gracie Abrams opened up about her "out of body" experience with Taylor Swift during Eras tour Us collaboration.

In a recent interview for the cover story of Who What Wear, published on Wednesday, September 4, the 24-year-old singer shared her experience with the Lover singer performing her The Secret of Us song live at Wembley Stadium in London in June.

The Risk hitmaker told the outlet, “We wrote it the way that we played it at Wembley.”

She went on to say, "To see somebody have the ability to, in a stadium, make it feel like you and her are the only two people there, that was hugely important for me to see."

Abrams revealed how the Eras tour inspired her latest album, The Secret of Us.

"I am so f****** happy that we get to do [The Secret of Us] on Eras just because so much of the album was undeniably inspired by the kind of energy that radiates from both Taylor herself and her fans, [who] are just so committed and passionate," Abram noted

Moreover, she also talked about her fear of being onstage and how the Eras tour helped her conquer her phobia.

"I avoided it at all costs,” The Close to You performer said, adding, "Not just in terms of performing and stage fright and that kind of s*** but in my life.”

"I told myself that I knew I would hate performing. I knew I would be uncomfortable every second that I was onstage, and I didn't end up feeling that way at all,” she added.

Jason Kelce's feline fib sparks hilarious Taylor Swift fan reaction
Jason Kelce's feline fib sparks hilarious Taylor Swift fan reaction
Travis Kelce rubbishes viral Taylor Swift breakup blueprint video
Travis Kelce rubbishes viral Taylor Swift breakup blueprint
Emily In Paris' Lily Collins says her husband is ‘greatest gift' video
Emily In Paris' Lily Collins says her husband is ‘greatest gift'
Prince Harry sees ‘frightening hurdle' in bringing Archie back to UK video
Prince Harry sees ‘frightening hurdle' in bringing Archie back to UK
New 'Twilight' series in the works at Netflix
New 'Twilight' series in the works at Netflix
George R.R Martin discusses 'weakened' and 'toxic' 'House of the Dragon' season
George R.R Martin discusses 'weakened' and 'toxic' 'House of the Dragon' season
Prince Harry asked to ‘get a job' amid tiring ‘inconsistency' video
Prince Harry asked to ‘get a job' amid tiring ‘inconsistency'
Lady Gaga weighs in on honing 'every detail' for filming 'Joker 2'
Lady Gaga weighs in on honing 'every detail' for filming 'Joker 2'