Gracie Abrams reminisces over debuting 'Us' with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour

Gracie Abrams opened up about her "out of body" experience with Taylor Swift during Eras tour Us collaboration.

In a recent interview for the cover story of Who What Wear, published on Wednesday, September 4, the 24-year-old singer shared her experience with the Lover singer performing her The Secret of Us song live at Wembley Stadium in London in June.

The Risk hitmaker told the outlet, “We wrote it the way that we played it at Wembley.”

She went on to say, "To see somebody have the ability to, in a stadium, make it feel like you and her are the only two people there, that was hugely important for me to see."

Abrams revealed how the Eras tour inspired her latest album, The Secret of Us.

"I am so f****** happy that we get to do [The Secret of Us] on Eras just because so much of the album was undeniably inspired by the kind of energy that radiates from both Taylor herself and her fans, [who] are just so committed and passionate," Abram noted

Moreover, she also talked about her fear of being onstage and how the Eras tour helped her conquer her phobia.

"I avoided it at all costs,” The Close to You performer said, adding, "Not just in terms of performing and stage fright and that kind of s*** but in my life.”

"I told myself that I knew I would hate performing. I knew I would be uncomfortable every second that I was onstage, and I didn't end up feeling that way at all,” she added.