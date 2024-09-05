 
Geo News

Michael Keaton spills his real name and HOW he picked it out

Michael Keaton was told to change his name to remain unique

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2024

Michael Keaton wants to use his hybrid moniker: ‘Michael Keaton Douglas’
Michael Keaton wants to use his hybrid moniker: ‘Michael Keaton Douglas’

Michael Keaton admits he picked his stage name out of a phone book at the initial years of his acting.

In a recent interview with People, the 72-year-old actor revealed that he could not go by his birth name, Michael Douglas because those names that were already taken by another member.

So he chose ‘Michael Keaton’ as the union already had Michael Douglas, the Wall Street Oscar winner, and Mike Douglas was also a talk show host.

He then recalls: “I was looking through — I can’t remember if it was a phone book.”

“I must’ve gone, ‘I don’t know, let me think of something here.’ And I went, ‘Oh, that sounds reasonable,’” he told the outlet.

Keaton is thus willing to use a hybrid version of his birth name and stage name, Michael Keaton Douglas.

Jason Kelce's feline fib sparks hilarious Taylor Swift fan reaction
Jason Kelce's feline fib sparks hilarious Taylor Swift fan reaction
Travis Kelce rubbishes viral Taylor Swift breakup blueprint video
Travis Kelce rubbishes viral Taylor Swift breakup blueprint
Emily In Paris' Lily Collins says her husband is ‘greatest gift' video
Emily In Paris' Lily Collins says her husband is ‘greatest gift'
Prince Harry sees ‘frightening hurdle' in bringing Archie back to UK video
Prince Harry sees ‘frightening hurdle' in bringing Archie back to UK
New 'Twilight' series in the works at Netflix
New 'Twilight' series in the works at Netflix
George R.R Martin discusses 'weakened' and 'toxic' 'House of the Dragon' season
George R.R Martin discusses 'weakened' and 'toxic' 'House of the Dragon' season
Prince Harry asked to ‘get a job' amid tiring ‘inconsistency' video
Prince Harry asked to ‘get a job' amid tiring ‘inconsistency'
Lady Gaga weighs in on honing 'every detail' for filming 'Joker 2'
Lady Gaga weighs in on honing 'every detail' for filming 'Joker 2'