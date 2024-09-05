Travis Kelce experience on 'Grotesquerie' sets revealed as trailer emerges

Travis Kelce debut series Grotesquerie is just around the corner, but his experiences on the sets are out already.



Like how the Kansas City Chiefs tight end got Niecy Nash-Betts' stamp of approval almost immediately, as per People.

Travis, 34, and the actress, who plays Detective Lois Tryon in the investigative series of grotesque murders, became fast friends while filming the upcoming horror series.



"They had the best time filming. She just adores him," the insider said of Nash-Betts, 54. "[Travis] was super happy on set and he and Niecy vibed really well, nothing felt forced."

The insider also shared that Travis "got an automatic green light from her" despite the Emmy award winner being "the type to make her mind up about people pretty quickly.

Travis also got a shoutout from the lead actress who revealed in May that the Super Bowl champion would be joining the FX series. The post featured an Instagram video of the pair on set.

"Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?" she teased, before panning over to Kelce.

"Jumping into new territory with Niecy!" he replied, as Nash-Betts said, "We on site!"

Ever since, the pair were spotted in numerous videos goofing around, dancing, and getting into other shenanigans on set.



Nash-Betts also hyped him up in a June interview, revealing that Kelce was flexing his acting skills on Grotesquerie and she was "pleasantly surprised" by his performance.

"He's doing really well. Really well," she told Entertainment Tonight before sharing that "of course" she's been helping Kelce with his lines.

The Claws star then noted that a typical rehearsal for them looks like "us sitting around eating In-N-Out, reading words off a piece of paper."

As for Travis’ own experience, the athlete confessed in an earlier interview that his new role has been somewhat of a challenge for him.

"I guess you could say that," he said while discussing whether he thinks of himself as an actor during an appearance on Good Morning America in June. "I’ve been on a few shows before, I’ve only played myself on those shows though."

Although Kelce’s role in the murder mystery series is being kept a secret, he added that it's "definitely different portraying a character and trying to find the emotions in everything and the understanding of a script and a scene."

"It’s a challenge. I feel like an amateur right now, but I’m coachable," Kelce added. "That’s one thing I know from being in sports — I’m a coachable guy."

Travis stars alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Raven Goodwin in the FX series, which debuts on Wednesday, September 25 on FX.