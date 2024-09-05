Naomi Campbell spotted with knee injury on the day of Anna Wintour diss

Naomi Campbell received the honour of a 'Fashion Icon' as well as an unexpected diss from Anna Wintour at New York Fashion Week.



When being introduced by Wintour, 74, the Vogue editor-in-chief said she was "presenting tonight to someone who is often late," Daily Mail reported.

Wintour then passed things over to Samira Nasr, editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar, to present Campbell with the award, since per TMZ, Wintour left the event early to attend the US Open.

Naomi, 54, affectionately dubbed as 'catwalk assassin' returned the diss on the same stage later that night as Nasr presented the British supermodel with the award.

"I want to say this. Everything is meant to work out the way it's going to work out," she told the crowd. "It wasn't my choice to have the other lady. I would much rather have this," Campbell said, gesturing to Nasr.

Naomi's fans also hit back at any criticism on social media when the supermodel posted some glimpses of the 17th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in New York City.

A diss comment under her recent post from the night read, "Why are you always late? So disrespectful to everyone. #annawintour" to which, Naomi responded saying, "I was right on schedule for @harlemsfashionrow"



Naomi's fans found that the hate comment needed a few more words of reprimand as one replied, "Get your facts straight! She was on time. Anna obviously wanted to leave early and she did. Bye!"

"I know that’s right queen!" wrote another.

Naomi was also spotted with a mystery knee injury at New York Fashion Week's front row on the same day as Anna Wintour's diss.



The reason behind the cause of the injury remains unclear, as per an insider, Naomi is "being very discreet about it and hasn't told friends the cause of the injury," a source told Daily Mail.